Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,572 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
