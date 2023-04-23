Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $568.10

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $568.10 and last traded at $565.58, with a volume of 1572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.47.

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.12 and a 200 day moving average of $505.34.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

