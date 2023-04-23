Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,888.76.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,816.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,629.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,552.11. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

