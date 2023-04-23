Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 932,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

