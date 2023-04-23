CIBC Increases Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$17.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.