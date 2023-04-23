CIBC Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

