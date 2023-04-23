CIBC Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.43.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The firm has a market cap of C$399.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1356421 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

