Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.13 and a 200-day moving average of $439.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

