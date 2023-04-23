Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.26 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

