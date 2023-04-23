Clean Yield Group Acquires 768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

