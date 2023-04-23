Clean Yield Group Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

