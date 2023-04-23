ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.2 %

CLPT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

