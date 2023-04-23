Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.36. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 590,677 shares trading hands.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 15.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

