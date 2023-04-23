Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.17. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 254,711 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $821.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.