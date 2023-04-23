Comparing Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.23 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.44 Ondas $2.13 million 20.24 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.51

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04% Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 861.54%. Ondas has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 355.17%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Ondas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Ondas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.