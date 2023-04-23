ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

