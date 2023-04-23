Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

