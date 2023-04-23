Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,000.00 at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,750.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,644.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,430.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,674.98.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 80.6363918 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

