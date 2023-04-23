Contrasting DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocGo $440.52 million 1.99 $34.58 million $0.32 26.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accelera Innovations and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

DocGo has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%.

Summary

DocGo beats Accelera Innovations on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations



Accelera Innovations, Inc. operates as a development stage company with interests in providing healthcare services. It provides care services, including pediatrics, geriatrics, critical care, billing, practice management, administrative services to doctors and other clinicians and in-house psychiatric evaluations. The company was founded on April 29, 2008 by Geoff Thompson and is headquartered in Frankfort, IL.

About DocGo



DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

