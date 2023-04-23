Contrasting Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.30 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.23 Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.39 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.23

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Membership Collective Group 2 2 2 0 2.00

Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

