Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 97573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.70.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.494133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

