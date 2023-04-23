Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coupang were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,660,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,170,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Washington University increased its position in Coupang by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,641,160 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupang by 111.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.80 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.