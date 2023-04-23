Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

