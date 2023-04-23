Craig Hallum Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.