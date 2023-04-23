Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) to Neutral

Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of Nanofilm Technologies International stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52.

Get Nanofilm Technologies International alerts:

About Nanofilm Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.