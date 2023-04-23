CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

