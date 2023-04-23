Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRTO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $30.46 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

Insider Activity

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

