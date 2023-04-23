Critical Comparison: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -14.11% -51.71% 2.94% Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CommScope and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

CommScope presently has a consensus target price of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 107.26%. Ondas has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 355.17%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than CommScope.

CommScope has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CommScope and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $9.23 billion 0.10 -$1.29 billion ($6.46) -0.70 Ondas $2.13 million 20.24 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.51

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CommScope beats Ondas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

