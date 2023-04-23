Critical Contrast: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 182.99 -$13.07 million ($0.45) -1.84 Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 5.16 $500.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

This table compares Entera Bio and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -9,754.48% -82.89% -74.62% Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 7 1 0 1.90

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 807.99%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus price target of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.80%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Novozymes A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

