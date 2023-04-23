Cromwell Property Group (CMWCF) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cromwell Property Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A 6.03 Cromwell Property Group Competitors $911.56 million $160.65 million 12.49

Cromwell Property Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cromwell Property Group. Cromwell Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 11.09% 0.12% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cromwell Property Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cromwell Property Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 2532 12451 13626 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Cromwell Property Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cromwell Property Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cromwell Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cromwell Property Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 147.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cromwell Property Group peers beat Cromwell Property Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

