Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

