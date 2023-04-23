CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CVS Health stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.26.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
