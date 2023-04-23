CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.