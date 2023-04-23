Cwm LLC Acquires 25,401 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1,547.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,358,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 1,087,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,500,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

