Cwm LLC Acquires 345 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.