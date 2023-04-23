Cwm LLC Acquires 647 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in UFP Industries by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in UFP Industries by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

