Cwm LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,730,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 440,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after buying an additional 217,252 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.