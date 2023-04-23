Cwm LLC Acquires 7,723 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.7 %

RBA opened at $58.70 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

