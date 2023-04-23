Cwm LLC Buys 176 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

