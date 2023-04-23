Cwm LLC Buys 5,324 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

CPRT stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

