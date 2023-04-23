Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.