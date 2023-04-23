Cwm LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.84 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

