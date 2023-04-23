Cwm LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

