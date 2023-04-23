Cwm LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.