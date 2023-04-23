Cwm LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.