Cwm LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

