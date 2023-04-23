Cwm LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $101.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

