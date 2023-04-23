Cwm LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,248. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.30 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

