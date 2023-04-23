Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $124.41 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.