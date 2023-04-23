Cwm LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

