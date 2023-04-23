Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
